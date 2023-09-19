WhatsApp Channels now available in Sri Lanka, India, and over 150 countries

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Channels” in Sri Lanka, India, and more than 150 countries. This feature was added after the messaging app decided to change its ‘Status’ section to ‘Updates.’ Channels can now be found in the new tab called Updates, where users can access both status updates and channels they choose to follow.

Unlike chats, channels are separate and the preferences of users regarding the channels they follow are not visible to other followers. Originally, the feature was tested in Colombia and Singapore, and its availability has now expanded to 150 countries worldwide.

WhatsApp Channels offer a one-to-many messaging format, catering to brands, celebrities, and various other entities that wish to disseminate updates to a broader audience. Although not everyone can initiate a Channel at the moment, users from 150 countries will have the ability to follow and interact with these channels.

The introduction of WhatsApp Channels is expected to revolutionize the way users interact with the platform. As the feature becomes globally available, WhatsApp appears to be solidifying its position as a leading messaging app. With more functionalities on the way, users can expect further enhancements to enhance their experience on the platform.

Sources:

– News 1st