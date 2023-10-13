WhatsApp Rolling Out New Design for Android Beta Testers

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is undergoing a redesign in order to achieve a fresh look. As part of the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.21.12 update, the new UI is now rolling out to select beta testers. The updated design introduces new icons and options that provide a more modern aesthetic.

One noticeable change is the new green theme color, which is reflected in the WhatsApp logo, the ‘new chat’ icon, and various sections of the app. When navigating through different sections of the app, the highlighted area now features green hues, providing a visually pleasing experience.

This redesign is applicable to both light and dark modes of the app, catering to users’ personal preferences. WhatsApp has been actively working on design changes for its iOS version as well, so similar changes can be expected in the future.

The forthcoming update also includes new icons for the share sheet menu, featuring more colors, as well as a new group chat event feature. The latter allows users to create events within group chats, facilitating coordination within the group.

While these updates are currently limited to beta testers, it is anticipated that WhatsApp will eventually roll out the new design to the general audience. The messaging platform remains committed to enhancing user experience and making navigation more seamless and intuitive.

Source: WABetaInfo

In conclusion, WhatsApp is introducing a refreshed design for its Android beta testers, incorporating new icons, a green theme color, and improved features. These updates aim to enhance user experience and make navigating the app more visually appealing. It is expected that similar changes will be implemented in the iOS version of WhatsApp in the future. Stay tuned for further updates on the rollout of these design changes.