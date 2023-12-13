WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently unveiled its new feature of pinned messages. While it may take some time for everyone to see this update, a detailed FAQ has been made available to users, explaining how pinned messages function.

On Android devices, users can simply tap and hold a message, tap on the three-dot icon, select “Pin,” and then choose the duration for which the message should remain pinned – whether it be 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Alternatively, iPhone users can tap and hold a message, tap on “More options,” select “Pin,” and then choose the desired duration. Unpinning a message is just as easy – tap and hold the message, then select “Unpin.” iPhone users will find the option in the “More options” tab.

For users on the web or desktop, unpinning a message requires clicking the arrow down icon and selecting “Unpin” for the desired message.

In terms of group chats, WhatsApp allows group admins to decide whether members can pin messages. On Android devices, this can be accomplished through the Group Settings menu enabling or disabling “Edit group settings.” iPhone users can find this option in the Group info / Group Settings / Edit Group Settings, where they can choose between allowing all members or only admins to pin messages. It is important to note that when a message is pinned in a group chat, a system message will inform everyone in the chat.

The introduction of pinned messages on WhatsApp is sure to enhance the overall user experience, making it easier to highlight important messages and ensure they remain easily accessible.