WhatsApp for Android Introduces Passkeys for Passwordless Login

WhatsApp for Android has recently announced the rollout of a new feature called passkeys, which allows users to log in to the app without the need for a traditional password. This feature is in line with Google’s recent implementation of passkeys for effortless and secure logins.

With passkeys, Android users will be able to use biometric authentication methods such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or a PIN during the initial setup process to log into their WhatsApp accounts securely. In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter), WhatsApp explained that “only your face, fingerprint, or PIN unlocks your WhatsApp account.”

The passkeys feature was initially available to beta testers last month and is now being gradually rolled out to all Android users. However, it is currently unclear when iOS users can expect to access this feature.

This move WhatsApp highlights the growing trend of using passkeys as a more convenient and secure method of authentication. As more apps adopt this approach, the future of passwordless logins seems closer than ever.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a feature for WhatsApp Web that would allow users to search for specific messages based on a particular date. If implemented, this feature would be accessible through a calendar interface on WhatsApp Web.

As technology continues to advance, ensuring the security of user accounts while providing a seamless user experience remains a priority for messaging platforms like WhatsApp. The introduction of passkeys signifies a step forward in achieving this balance.

Sources:

– News18: Shaurya Sharma (www.news18.com)

– WABetaInfo (www.wabetainfo.com)