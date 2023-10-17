WhatsApp introduces passkeys for enhanced security

WhatsApp has recently announced the introduction of a new feature called “passkeys” for Android users. This feature aims to provide a more convenient and secure option for accessing chats allowing users to utilize facial recognition or fingerprint authentication stored on their device.

Unlike traditional passwords that can be vulnerable to theft or manipulation, passkeys are securely stored on the user’s device, utilizing advanced encryption technology. This makes them less susceptible to phishing attempts via email or other means.

To activate passkeys, users need to update their WhatsApp application to the latest version. Once updated, they can access the passkey feature navigating to the “Account” section in the app’s settings.

It is important to note that while passkeys enhance security, they are not mandatory. WhatsApp has chosen to maintain optional security features such as two-factor authentication and fingerprint lock, which can be set to automatically lock the app after a period of inactivity.

Passkeys have become increasingly popular in various applications. Google, for instance, has long provided this option for personal accounts. Moreover, platforms like LinkedIn and X are also embracing passkeys, and more are expected to follow suit.

In addition to this security update, WhatsApp is also testing a new user interface for Android. This interface aims to improve the overall user experience and align it more closely with the iOS interface.

Overall, the introduction of passkeys on WhatsApp enhances user security and provides a convenient and secure method for accessing chats on Android devices.

