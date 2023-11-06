New Features Coming to WhatsApp: Polls and Email Access

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce some exciting new features that will enhance the user experience. According to reports from wabetainfo.com, the latest beta version 2.23.24.12 for Android has unveiled the ability for WhatsApp channel owners to create polls. This new tool will allow channel administrators to create polls similar to those commonly used in WhatsApp groups. Administrators can specify whether respondents can choose only one answer or multiple options.

However, there are notable differences between WhatsApp groups and channels. Meta developers aim to prioritize privacy for channel subscribers, ensuring that neither other participants nor administrators can identify individual voters or obtain their phone numbers. In essence, the introduction of polls in channels will provide a truly anonymous polling experience, offering a level of privacy distinct from the traditional WhatsApp group.

The WhatsApp development team is diligently working on implementing this feature, and it is expected to be available for both Android and iPhone users. While the rollout may vary, the introduction of polls in WhatsApp channels appears to be in line with the company’s commitment to enhancing community engagement.

FAQ:

Q: What new feature is WhatsApp introducing for channel owners?

A: WhatsApp is introducing the ability for channel owners to create polls, similar to those in WhatsApp groups.

Q: How will the privacy of voters be protected in WhatsApp channels?

A: WhatsApp will ensure the anonymity of voters in channels, preventing other participants and administrators from knowing who has voted.

Q: Will the new polling feature be available for both Android and iPhone users?

A: Yes, the feature is expected to be available for both Android and iPhone users, although the rollout may have different timelines.

In addition to polls, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature in its beta version 2.23.24.10 for Android. In this update, some beta testers have noticed the option to associate an email address with their WhatsApp account. By adding an email address in the WhatsApp account settings, users gain an additional way to access their accounts in case of any issues. This email address is not visible to other users, ensuring the privacy and security of the account. While it is not mandatory to link an email address to a WhatsApp account, it can serve as a convenient alternative authentication method when logging in from a different device.

Meanwhile, in recent testing of the iOS beta version 23.23.1.74, WhatsApp has introduced the ability for users to quickly select and send photos and videos from their gallery as documents, within the 2 GB file size limit. With this update, iOS users will have a more streamlined and efficient way to share media content in their conversations.

These upcoming features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and providing users with new and exciting capabilities to enhance their messaging experience. Keep an eye out for these updates, as they will undoubtedly enrich your WhatsApp usage.