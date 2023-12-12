Secure Your Business Communication: Protecting Against Security Incidents in Cloud-based Collaboration Tools

Summary: A recent study SafeGuard Cyber highlights the increasing security incidents in business settings due to employees using their personal devices for work purposes and utilizing messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, and Teams. As these platforms gain popularity for enterprise communication, it is crucial for businesses to implement robust protection measures. The study found that 42% of the security or compliance risks detected occurred in WhatsApp, while 24% were found in Telegram, 17% in Slack, and another 17% in Teams. Moreover, the research revealed that many messages flagged for security issues were related to social engineering attacks, with impersonation warnings accounting for 42% of these flagged messages.

Employees are also frequently sending files in violation of regulatory compliance laws, as 23% of the flagged messages included attachments that were deemed potentially sensitive and not compliant. Additionally, the study emphasized the growing multilingual threat landscape, with 24% of the flagged messages in WhatsApp being in languages other than English.

Furthermore, the report shed light on employees’ preference for cloud-based collaboration tools for customer engagement. On average, employees monitored on the SafeGuard Cyber platform who utilized WhatsApp for customer communication sent 200 mobile messages per day. The study also showed that customers were more likely to engage with content via WhatsApp, with messages being opened in less than five minutes in over 30% of cases.

To address these security risks, enterprises need to adjust their strategies and prioritize unified visibility and contextual analysis. Businesses must recognize the potential vulnerabilities that arise from employees using personal messaging apps for official communication. Secure cloud-based tools that utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence can help detect and understand language-based attacks across collaboration channels. By fortifying their defenses and implementing effective security measures, organizations can protect critical data and operations from malicious actors seeking to exploit login credentials and proprietary information.