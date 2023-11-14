WhatsApp Enhances Group Calls with New Feature Inspired Discord

WhatsApp has just released an exciting update that has been in testing for months on its beta version: the ability to make voice calls within group chats, even with numerous members. Taking inspiration from Discord, this new option allows users to initiate group calls without disturbing the other participants.

Unlike traditional group calls on WhatsApp that send a call notification to all group members, similar to a regular phone call on your smartphone, this new feature allows users to have a separate voice conversation within the group without disrupting everyone else. Individuals who wish to join the voice discussion can simply click on the designated voice chat bubble, while others can continue their conversations uninterrupted.

Once in the voice chat, participants will be able to see the number of people involved in the call, as well as identify who is currently speaking through the discussion’s header. Initially, WhatsApp plans to roll out the voice conversations for groups with a minimum of 33 members, while others can still use the traditional group calling feature. The new functionality is expected to be available on iOS and Android devices in the coming weeks.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new feature introduced WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows voice calls within group chats.

Q: How does this feature differ from the traditional group calls on WhatsApp?

A: Unlike the traditional group calls that send call notifications to all participants, this new feature enables individuals to have separate voice conversations without disturbing others in the group.

Q: Can participants still have text-based discussions while a voice call is ongoing?

A: Yes, participants who do not wish to join the voice chat can continue to have text-based discussions without interruption.