WhatsApp is Developing New Features to Improve Image and Video Responses

WhatsApp is currently working on changes to improve the way users respond to images, videos, and GIFs. The popular instant messaging application has been constantly introducing enhancements since its launch, and now, thanks to WABetaInfo, we have a glimpse into what they have in store before its official integration.

The new feature being developed aims to improve the way users interact with photos and videos. WhatsApp wants to provide more options for quickly responding to these types of content. This is likely an attempt to overcome the current limitations WhatsApp has in terms of interaction with such media.

One of the major updates coming with the WhatsApp update is the ability to individually reply to photos, videos, and GIFs sent in groups. Previously, if users wanted to reply or comment exclusively on a photo, they had to view it first and then make their comment. However, this will soon be a thing of the past, as individual comments can be made on each content.

To facilitate this, WhatsApp is introducing a new interface design. The developers have realized that the easiest way to comment on an image is adding a dialogue box at the bottom of the photo. This allows users to directly write their comments within this box without any additional steps.

The new feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.20.20. However, the release date for the stable version of the application is still unknown. It is possible that it will be rolled out in the coming weeks, although there is always the chance that WhatsApp may decide not to integrate this feature. Only time will tell if the messaging app will finally offer a simpler way to respond to messages.

