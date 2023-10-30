WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Voice Messages to Enhance User Privacy

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that aims to enhance user privacy. This upcoming feature involves self-destructing voice messages, which can be automatically deleted after being heard once. The concept of this feature is similar to the “View Once” feature in WhatsApp, which allows users to send media files such as photos and videos that can only be viewed once.

The new feature extends the support of the “View Once” feature to voice messages. In addition to being playable only once, voice messages in “View Once” mode cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported. When a user sends a voice message in this mode, WhatsApp will display a confirmation message to ensure that the user is aware that the message will be automatically deleted.

This mode is considered effective in minimizing the risk of unauthorized access or the replaying of messages in the future, especially if the voice message contains sensitive information or data. The feature is currently being rolled out to beta users on both Android (version 2.23.22.4) and iOS (version 23.21.1.73) platforms, and will soon be available to more users in the coming days.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new feature being developed WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows self-destructing voice messages.

Q: Can voice messages sent in “View Once” mode be saved or forwarded?

A: No, voice messages sent in “View Once” mode cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported.

Q: Why is this feature important for user privacy?

A: This feature enhances user privacy automatically deleting voice messages after they have been heard once, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access or the replaying of messages containing sensitive information.

Q: When will the new feature be available to WhatsApp users?

A: The feature is currently being tested beta users and will soon be rolled out to more users in the coming days.