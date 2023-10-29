New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Send Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that aims to prioritize user privacy introducing self-deleting voice messages. Similar to the “View Once” feature for media messages on WhatsApp, this upcoming feature will allow users to send voice notes that can only be listened to once before being automatically deleted.

Unlike regular voice messages, these self-destructing voice notes will have additional privacy measures. They cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported the recipient. When a user sends a voice message with the “View Once” mode enabled, the message will appear with a circular icon containing the number “1” at the center.

This new feature expands on the concept of the “View Once” feature, which was initially introduced for media messages such as photos and videos. By implementing it for voice messages, WhatsApp aims to minimize the risk of unauthorized access or message playback in the future, especially when sensitive information or confidential data is involved.

According to screenshots shared WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp beta updates, this feature is currently being tested in beta versions for Android (2.23.22.4) and iOS (23.21.1.73). It is expected to roll out to a wider user base in the coming days.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the self-destructing voice message feature on WhatsApp?

A: The feature aims to enhance user privacy allowing them to send voice notes that can only be listened to once before being automatically deleted.

Q: Can recipients save or forward these self-destructing voice messages?

A: No, recipients cannot save, forward, or export these voice messages. They are designed to be viewed only once.

Q: When will this feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

A: The feature is currently being tested in beta versions and is expected to be rolled out to a wider user base in the near future.

Q: Will screenshots be allowed for these self-destructing voice messages?

A: No, WhatsApp has implemented measures to block screenshots for these voice messages to ensure additional privacy. Attempting to take a screenshot will result in a notification stating that “Screenshot capture is blocked for additional privacy.”