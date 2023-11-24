WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Suspended Channels: User-Requested Review

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that allows channel owners to request a review if their channel gets suspended. The aim of this new feature is to provide a mechanism for channel owners to address any differences or misunderstandings that led to the suspension.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, WhatsApp channels, like any other communication or broadcasting platform, are required to comply with specific guidelines outlined in the channel policies. These policies serve as a set of rules and standards that govern the content within the channels. Channels that violate these policies will be automatically suspended.

Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.23.25.9, which is available on the Google Play Store, a new feature for suspended channels has been discovered. This feature allows channel owners to request a manual review, providing an opportunity to rectify unintended or mistaken suspensions and ensure that suspended channels are eventually restored.

While automated reviews are often based on pre-defined algorithms or criteria to enforce platform policies efficiently, they may not always be perfect and can result in errors. Hence, this new feature enables channel owners to request a review for their suspended channels.

By allowing channel owners to request a manual review, WhatsApp aims to provide fairness and reduce wrongful or accidental suspensions. This feature gives channel owners the chance to correct unintended or mistaken decisions, ensuring that suspended channels are reinstated.

