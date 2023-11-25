New WhatsApp Feature Allows Channel Owners to Request Appeals

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow channel owners to request appeals if their channels are suspended. The purpose of this new feature is to provide a mechanism for channel owners to address any differences or misunderstandings that may lead to suspension. According to a report News18, this feature aims to provide fairness to channel owners and reduce wrongful or unintentional suspensions.

The feature, discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, allows suspended channels to be reviewed and potentially reinstated. This is particularly important as automated suspensions are often based on pre-determined algorithms or criteria to enforce platform policies. While these algorithms are efficient, they may not always be perfect and can result in errors. Therefore, this new feature allows channel owners to request a manual review of their suspended channels.

By allowing channel owners to request manual reviews, WhatsApp is giving them an opportunity to rectify unintended or wrongful suspensions and ensure that their channels are eventually restored. This will not only provide a sense of justice but also enhance the user experience minimizing unnecessary suspensions.

The introduction of this feature aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to improve its platform and address user concerns. It also highlights the importance of open communication and fair processes in maintaining a healthy channel ecosystem on the app.

