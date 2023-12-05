WhatsApp Launches New Update Allowing Users to Share Photos and Videos in Original Quality

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS users, enabling them to share photos and videos on the messaging platform in their original, uncompressed quality. The update aims to address the issue of low-quality multimedia transfers that users have been experiencing, even after a previous compression algorithm improvement in August. With this update, WhatsApp now considers multimedia content as standard data files. When sending a photo or video, the files are no longer transformed into previews within the chat window. Instead, recipients can click to view them in their original quality. Users will still have the option to send photos and videos in low definition to save network bandwidth and device storage.

To send an uncompressed image or video, users will need to click on the “+” icon to open the transfer menu and choose the desired option. WhatsApp, a part of the Meta group, states that this is a multi-level implementation, so it may take a couple of weeks before it reaches users in Italy. However, this update is limited to iPhones. As for Android, according to MacRumors, WhatsApp is expected to align the functionality between the two platforms soon, although there is no specific information on the release.

In addition to this update, Meta is currently experimenting with AI-generated stickers and timed voice notes, but only among a small group of users. For the stickers, users can simply type certain terms in the chat box to generate graphics for use as stickers. As for ephemeral texts, it will be possible to create timed notes that will disappear from both the sender’s and recipient’s conversation after a set period.

WhatsApp continues to improve its features to enhance user experience and offer more options for multimedia sharing. With the ability to send photos and videos in their original quality, users can now enjoy higher fidelity media transfers on the platform.