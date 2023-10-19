How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp has become one of the favorite applications worldwide, as it allows us to communicate with family or friends instantly and in a very simple way. In addition to sending messages, WhatsApp offers us the option to send voice notes, photos, videos, stickers, gifs, statuses, edit, delete messages, and many more actions for satisfactory communication.

However, many times when using WhatsApp, we make the mistake of sending a message that we didn’t want to and decide to delete it. Nevertheless, there is the possibility of recovering it. Below, we will explain step step how to do it.

Here’s how to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp:

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. Check if the message or conversation has been deleted. Try to remember the time when you deleted the message. Go to settings, then chats, and backup (Note: If the message was deleted before your last backup, you won’t be able to recover it).

Once you have confirmed that the message was deleted after your backup, you just have to delete or uninstall the application. Open Google Play or the App Store and download WhatsApp again. Enter your phone number, enter the verification code sent to you, and restore the backup.

The Importance of Backup: It’s important to regularly backup your WhatsApp conversations to avoid losing information, photos, or data. These simple steps can help you recover any accidentally deleted messages, as long as they were deleted after your last backup.

