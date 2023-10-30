WhatsApp Rolls Out New Privacy Features and Group Calling Update

WhatsApp has introduced two new updates for iOS users, one in beta focusing on privacy and the other in the stable version concerning group calls. The privacy update, now available on TestFlight (build 23.23.1 (531383450)), involves protecting the IP address during calls on the app. On the other hand, the second update (23.22.72) increases the number of participants in a group call from 15 to 31.

Enhanced Privacy with IP Address Protection

After undergoing extensive testing, WhatsApp has released a feature that allows users to protect their IP addresses during calls. By securely routing calls through WhatsApp servers, this function enhances security and prevents third parties from accessing users’ IP addresses and determining their location. It’s important to note that calls remain end-to-end encrypted; however, there may be a slight decrease in call quality.

Expanded Group Calling Capability

With the latest update, WhatsApp now allows iOS users to initiate group calls with up to 31 participants. While this feature was already available in the beta version 2.23.19.16 for Android, it has now been officially rolled out on the stable iOS app. Previously, users could add a maximum of 16 participants after initiating a group call with 15 individuals. However, the new update enables users to select all 31 participants before starting the conversation.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and enhance the functionality of its messaging app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How do I activate IP address protection during calls on WhatsApp?

To activate IP address protection, follow these steps:

– Open WhatsApp on your iOS device.

– Go to Settings.

– Tap on Privacy.

– Select the Advanced option.

– Toggle on the IP Address Protection feature.

2. Will enabling IP address protection impact call quality on WhatsApp?

While enabling IP address protection might result in a slight decrease in call quality, WhatsApp ensures that all calls remain end-to-end encrypted.

3. Can I add more than 31 participants to a group call on WhatsApp?

No, the maximum number of participants allowed in a single group call on WhatsApp is 31, including yourself.