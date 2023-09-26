WhatsApp Business Users Cannot Leave Reviews, but Can Block Spam Callers and Talk to Meta Verified Businesses

Meta’s Vice President for India, Sandhya Devanathan, confirmed on September 20 that customers shopping on WhatsApp cannot leave reviews for companies using the business version of the app. However, she mentioned that shoppers have the option to block unknown callers or engage with Meta Verified businesses for enhanced security.

Devanathan’s response came during an event in India where Meta introduced new updates to WhatsApp Business. These updates include the launch of UPI payments for business sellers in India, the introduction of Meta Verified for businesses, and the implementation of automated processes through WhatsApp Flows to streamline customer-business interactions.

While users are currently unable to leave reviews for companies operating through WhatsApp Business platforms, Devanathan did not disclose whether or not this feature would be available in the future.

During the event, Meta addressed the issue of spam and unsolicited messages from businesses. Devanathan highlighted that Meta invests in AI technology to combat and remove inauthentic spam behavior on their platforms. In fact, 72 lakh accounts were taken down for violating Meta’s terms of service in the previous month.

Meta is also developing Meta Verified for businesses, although specific details about the feature have not been revealed. Devanathan emphasized the company’s commitment to educating users to improve the relationship between businesses and their clients on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, Meta plans to upskill 10 million traders across 29 states in India, offering training in 11 languages over the next three years. This initiative aims to support the growing number of people buying products online, with an estimated 400 million online buyers projected 2025.

In conclusion, while WhatsApp Business users currently cannot leave reviews, they have options to block spam callers and communicate with Meta Verified businesses. Meta continues to invest in AI technology and user education to combat spam and provide a secure and satisfying experience for WhatsApp Business users.

Sources:

– The Hindu