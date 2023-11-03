WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Combat Scam Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has taken a significant step towards protecting its users from scam calls. In a recent update, the app now allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers, providing an important defense against dangerous scams that attempt to extract personal information or money.

Scammers are constantly devising new tricks to target WhatsApp users in India, where the app is widely used millions of people. One such scheme involves making scandalous video calls to unsuspecting victims. In a recent incident, two men from Bharatpur, Rajasthan were arrested for allegedly making “sextortion calls” to Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. The perpetrators played explicit content during the video call and attempted to blackmail the minister. Fortunately, he quickly ended the call and reported the incident to the police.

The rise in sextortion crimes can be attributed, in part, to the popularity of video calls. Sextortion involves criminals blackmailing individuals threatening to expose sexually explicit images or videos of them. The FBI has even issued warnings about cybercriminals using artificial intelligence to create explicit images for extortion purposes, often obtained from innocent online images or chats.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, WhatsApp now offers the option to silence calls from unknown numbers. By enabling this feature in the settings, the app will automatically mute calls that come from random numbers not saved in your contact list. To activate this safeguard, simply follow these steps:

1. Tap on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Click on Privacy.

4. Scroll down to Calls.

5. Enable the “Silence unknown callers” option.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to provide its users with peace of mind and a layer of security against scams and fraudulent activities. By silencing calls from unknown numbers, individuals can lower their risk of falling prey to sextortion or other harmful schemes.

FAQ:

Q: What are sextortion calls?

A: Sextortion calls are a form of cybercrime where individuals are blackmailed threatening to expose sexually explicit images or videos of them.

Q: Can I silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, WhatsApp now offers the option to silence calls from unknown numbers enabling the “Silence unknown callers” feature in the app settings.

Q: How can I enable the “Silence unknown callers” feature on WhatsApp?

A: To activate the feature, go to WhatsApp settings, click on Privacy, scroll down to Calls, and enable the “Silence unknown callers” option.