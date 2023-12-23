WhatsApp Upgrades Calling Experience with Video and Music Sharing

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has exciting plans to enhance the calling experience for its users. According to reports, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature that will allow users to share video and music audio during their chats. This feature, still in the development phase, was initially discovered an iOS feature tracker and is also expected to be available on the Android app.

In a recent finding WABetaInfo, a popular feature tracker, it was revealed that WhatsApp is working towards integrating the capability to share video and music audio on both Android and iOS platforms. The goal is to enable all participants in a video chat to collectively listen to music from a single device. However, since the feature is still being developed, even beta users will have to wait for its official release.

Similar to Apple’s SharePlay feature, WhatsApp’s video and music audio sharing feature aims to create a more immersive and interactive calling experience. SharePlay, which was introduced in 2021, allows users to watch videos, listen to music, and play games together during FaceTime chats. While WhatsApp’s feature seems to draw inspiration from SharePlay, it remains to be seen whether it will support a wide range of music and video apps or if there will be compatibility restrictions.

One important detail to note is that the video and music audio sharing feature will only be available during video conversations that have screen sharing enabled. It will not be compatible with audio-only calls or if the video stream is turned off. This suggests that the feature relies on an active video component to function properly.

With the ongoing development of this new feature, WhatsApp users can look forward to a more dynamic calling experience. Once released, users on both Android and iOS platforms will be able to seamlessly share audiovisual content, adding a new level of engagement to conversations on the messaging platform. So stay tuned for updates as WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its services.