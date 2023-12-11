WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Android Users

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is unveiling new features for Android users that enhance searching messages date, accessing hidden navigation labels, and receiving channel alerts. The updates have been introduced with the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.26.6 update and will be gradually rolled out to all users in the coming days.

One of the exciting additions is the “channel alerts” feature, which aims to improve the overall experience for channel managers. It provides administrators with real-time information about channel suspensions, enabling them to quickly resolve any issues. Additionally, administrators can use this feature to directly request the restoration of their channels through WhatsApp. To access the “channel alerts” option and ensure compliance, channel owners should navigate to the channel info screen.

The introduction of channel alerts introduces an extra layer of transparency to the platform. In addition to this, WhatsApp is introducing two other functionalities with the latest app update. The first is the automatic hiding of navigation labels and the top app bar when scrolling down the screen, offering users a more immersive experience. The second feature allows users to search messages date, enabling them to efficiently navigate their chat history and locate specific messages from a particular day.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has also added a feature that allows users to send voice messages that can only be heard once before disappearing. This functionality, similar to the “View Once” option for images and videos, enhances message privacy and was introduced in 2021.

As these new features are gradually rolled out, Android users can expect an enhanced messaging experience with improved functionality and convenience. Stay tuned for the upcoming updates on your WhatsApp application.