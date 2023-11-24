WhatsApp Introduces a Paid Backup Service for Android Users

WhatsApp is set to implement a significant change that will affect Android users, as they will soon have to pay for a previously free service. Starting from December 2023, Android users will be required to pay for backup storage on Google Drive. This change will be implemented gradually over the first half of 2024.

Previously, Android users enjoyed the convenience of automatically and freely backing up their WhatsApp data on Google Drive. However, with this new change, WhatsApp and Google are aligning their backup rules with those of iPhones. iPhone users already have their WhatsApp backups counted towards the free storage quota of 5 GB on iCloud.

The popular backup feature will now come with a cost for Android users. Previously, Android owners were able to secure their WhatsApp backups on Google Drive at no additional expense, thanks to an agreement between Meta and Google. Unfortunately, this agreement has now come to an end, and the repercussions will be felt users as early as December. WhatsApp and Google have collaborated on announcing this significant change, which specifically affects backups of Android smartphones. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups will be deducted from the storage quota of the user’s Google account.

This change also means that Android users will have a limited amount of free storage on Google Drive in the future. They will be provided with only 15 gigabytes of storage, which will need to accommodate not only WhatsApp backups but also data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Depending on the user’s storage needs, this available space may quickly become insufficient. This change also narrows the gap between Android and iOS users, as iOS users only have 5 gigabytes of free cloud storage with Apple.

FAQ

1. What will happen to the backup feature for Android users?

From December 2023, Android users will have to pay for backup storage on Google Drive.

2. Why is this change taking place?

WhatsApp and Google are aligning their backup rules with those of iPhones, where backups are already counted towards the free storage quota on iCloud.

3. What other data will count towards the storage quota on Google Drive?

In addition to WhatsApp backups, data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive will also be deducted from the storage quota.

4. How much will additional storage cost for Android users?

Google offers additional storage at a relatively affordable price. Users can get 100 gigabytes for €1.99 per month, 200 gigabytes for €2.99 per month, or 2 terabytes for €10 per month.

5. When will this change be implemented for all users?

The change will be gradually rolled out to all Android users over the first half of 2024. WhatsApp will inform users of this change 30 days in advance through a banner in the app’s settings.