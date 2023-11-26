WhatsApp to Introduce Charges for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, is set to introduce charges for Android users for a key feature of the app. Currently, Android users can back up their data on Google Drive for free, but this will change from December 2023. The transition will be gradual, with all accounts being affected the first half of 2024.

Android users have enjoyed the convenience of storing their photos, videos, and other precious memories on WhatsApp without having to worry about storage limitations. However, this will soon change as WhatsApp aligns its backup rules with those of iPhones. Backups on iPhones are already counted towards the 5 GB limit of free iCloud storage.

Starting in December, Android users will have to pay for the popular backup feature on WhatsApp. Previously, they could automatically and freely save their backups on Google Drive, thanks to an agreement between Meta and Google. However, this agreement is coming to an end, and the first users may already be affected in December.

WhatsApp and Google have announced this significant change, which will impact backups of Android smartphones. From December 2023, WhatsApp backups will be counted against the storage quota of the user’s Google account. Android users will now have access to a free storage volume of 15 GB on Google Drive. However, this space will not only be used for WhatsApp backups but also for data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Depending on usage, the available storage space can quickly become limited.

For WhatsApp users, this means that if they exceed their storage limit, they will either have to free up space or pay for additional storage on Google. Large WhatsApp backups can quickly deplete the available cloud storage. However, Google offers additional storage at relatively affordable prices. Users can get 100 GB for as low as 1.99 euros per month. 200 GB costs an extra euro, and for 10 euros, users can enjoy a generous 2 TB of storage.

WhatsApp has stated that they will inform Android users about this change through a banner in the app’s settings, specifically under “Settings > Chats > Chat-Backup”. This notification will be displayed 30 days before the change takes effect.

FAQs

1. Why is WhatsApp introducing charges for Android users?

WhatsApp is aligning its backup rules for Android users with those of iPhones. Previously, Android users could back up their data on Google Drive for free, while iPhone users had their backups counted towards the 5 GB limit of free iCloud storage. This change aims to create consistency between the two platforms.

2. When will the charges for WhatsApp backups on Google Drive start?

The charges for WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will begin in December 2023. The transition will be gradual, with all accounts being affected the first half of 2024.

3. How much storage will Android users have for free on Google Drive?

Android users will have access to a free storage volume of 15 GB on Google Drive. This space will not only be used for WhatsApp backups but also for data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

4. What happens if I exceed my storage limit on Google Drive?

If you exceed your storage limit on Google Drive, you will either need to free up space deleting files or pay for additional storage on Google. Google offers various paid storage plans at affordable prices, starting from 1.99 euros per month for 100 GB.

5. How will WhatsApp inform Android users about this change?

WhatsApp will display a banner in the app’s settings, specifically under “Settings > Chats > Chat-Backup”, to notify Android users about this change. The banner will appear 30 days before the new charging system takes effect.