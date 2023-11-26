WhatsApp Introduces New Charges for Android Users’ Backups

WhatsApp, the popular messenger service, is set to implement a significant change for Android users. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will become chargeable for certain cases. This move aims to align backup rules with the iOS platform, where WhatsApp backups already count towards the free 5 GB storage limit on iCloud.

Up until now, Android users have been able to store their WhatsApp backups on Google Drive automatically and without incurring any costs, thanks to an agreement between Meta and Google. However, this agreement is coming to an end, and users may start experiencing the effects as early as December. WhatsApp and Google have announced this important change, which will impact backups for Android smartphones. From December 2023, WhatsApp backups will be deducted from the storage quota of the user’s Google account.

One of the main consequences of this change is that Android users will have access to only 15 GB of free storage on Google Drive in the future. This 15 GB will have to accommodate not only WhatsApp backups but also data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Depending on individual usage patterns, available storage space could quickly become scarce. This narrows the advantage that Android users previously enjoyed over iOS users, as Apple only offers a free storage capacity of 5 GB.

For WhatsApp users, this means that exceeding the storage limit will require either creating more space or paying for additional storage on Google. The addition of large WhatsApp backups can quickly deplete the available cloud storage. However, Google provides additional storage at a relatively affordable price. For as low as €1.99 per month, users can get 100 GB of storage. 200 GB costs just one euro more, and for 10 euros, a generous 2 terabytes is available.

According to WhatsApp, this change will be introduced gradually, starting from December 2023 for beta users and eventually reaching all other Android users the first half of 2024. Users will receive a banner notification within WhatsApp’s Settings > Chats > Chat-Backup section to inform them of the impending change 30 days prior to its implementation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)