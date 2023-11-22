WhatsApp’s Backup Function Becomes Paid for Android Users in December

WhatsApp is introducing a significant change for Android users: the backup function will soon no longer be available for free. This shift comes after the messaging service introduced an innovative feature that allows iOS users to send images and videos as documents via WhatsApp.

Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp will begin the transition to make backups on Google Drive a paid service for Android users. The process will be rolled out gradually throughout the first half of 2024, affecting all accounts that time.

The decision to charge for backups brings Android in line with the backup rules already in place for iPhones, where WhatsApp backups are included within the free storage capacity of iCloud, which stands at 5 GB.

Previously, Android users could automatically and freely store their WhatsApp backups on Google Drive due to an agreement between Meta and Google. However, this agreement is coming to an end, and the changes will impact backups of Android smartphones. From December 2023 onward, WhatsApp backups will be deducted from the storage space available in users’ Google accounts.

Going forward, Android users will have only 15 gigabytes of free storage available on Google Drive. This space will need to accommodate not only WhatsApp backups but also data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Depending on individual usage, the available storage may quickly run out. This adjustment decreases the advantage that Android previously had over iOS, as the latter only offers five gigabytes of free cloud storage.

What options will Android users have with WhatsApp from December?

Following this change, WhatsApp users will either need to optimize their storage or pay for additional space on Google Drive. If large WhatsApp backups are added, the available cloud storage space may be depleted rapidly. However, Google offers additional storage at a comparatively affordable price. For just €1.99 per month, one can get 100 gigabytes of storage. 200 gigabytes cost an extra euro, and for €10, users can receive a generous two terabytes.

WhatsApp will inform its customers about this important change through a notification banner. According to the company, “This change will be gradually introduced from December 2023 for beta users and will be implemented for all other WhatsApp Android users during the first half of 2024. We will notify you 30 days before this change takes effect with a banner in WhatsApp under Settings > Chats > Chat-Backup.”