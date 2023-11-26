WhatsApp will charge Android users for backups on Google Drive

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, is set to introduce a major change that will affect Android users. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will become chargeable, following a phased implementation. By the first half of 2024, all accounts will be transitioned to the new policy.

Previously, Android users enjoyed the convenience of automatically and freely backing up their WhatsApp data on Google Drive. However, this agreement between Meta and Google is coming to an end. As a result, starting in December 2023, WhatsApp backups will be counted against the storage quota of the user’s Google account.

This change aligns WhatsApp’s backup rules with those of iPhones, where WhatsApp backups already count towards the free 5 GB storage limit in iCloud. Android users will now only have 15 GB of free storage available on Google Drive, which must also accommodate data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive itself. This shared storage space may quickly become insufficient for users with extensive backup needs.

To continue using the backup feature without facing storage limitations, Android users will need to either create more space on their account or opt for additional storage from Google, which is available at a reasonable cost. Google offers 100 GB for as low as €1.99 per month, while 200 GB costs €2.99 per month. For a more generous 2 TB of storage, users can subscribe for €9.99 per month.

WhatsApp has notified its users of this upcoming change through a banner within the app’s settings menu. Android users can expect to receive this notification 30 days prior to the implementation of the new policy.

FAQs:

1. Why is WhatsApp charging Android users for backups?

WhatsApp is introducing charges for Android users to align its backup rules with those of iPhones, where backups count towards the free storage limit in iCloud. This change allows WhatsApp to maintain consistency across different platforms.

2. When will this change be implemented?

The transition to chargeable backups will begin in December 2023 for beta users and gradually roll out to all other Android users within the first half of 2024.

3. How much storage will Android users have for WhatsApp backups on Google Drive?

Android users will have 15 GB of free storage available on Google Drive for WhatsApp backups. This storage space will also be shared with data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

4. Can users purchase additional storage on Google Drive?

Yes, Android users can opt for additional storage on Google Drive at an affordable cost. Google offers options such as 100 GB for €1.99 per month, 200 GB for €2.99 per month, and 2 TB for €9.99 per month.