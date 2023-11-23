WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive to Become Paid Feature for Android Users

In a recent announcement, WhatsApp has revealed that Android users will soon have to pay for a previously free feature. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will be associated with costs. This change is being implemented gradually, with all accounts expected to be affected the first half of 2024.

WhatsApp has been a popular messaging app, known for its ability to securely store photos, videos, and other important memories. Until now, Android users have been able to back up their WhatsApp data on Google Drive at no additional cost. However, this is about to change. The new policy aligns WhatsApp’s backup rules with those of iPhones, where WhatsApp backups are already counted towards the free storage allocation in iCloud, which amounts to 5 GB.

The end of the agreement between Meta and Google means that WhatsApp-Android users will no longer be able to enjoy free backups on Google Drive. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups will count towards the storage quota of the user’s Google account. This update applies to Android smartphones specifically.

The impact of this change is significant, as Android users will now only have access to a free storage volume of 15 gigabytes on Google Drive. This space not only needs to accommodate WhatsApp backups but also data from Google Mail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. Depending on the usage, the available storage can quickly run out. This narrows the previous advantage that Android had over iOS, as iOS only offers 5 gigabytes of free cloud storage.

For WhatsApp users, this means that exceeding the storage limit will require either freeing up space or paying for extra storage on Google. Google offers additional storage options at relatively affordable prices. For as low as 1.99 euros per month, users can get 100 gigabytes of storage. 200 gigabytes cost just one euro more, and for 10 euros, generous users can have access to two terabytes of storage.

WhatsApp has assured that users will be notified of the change through a banner in the app’s settings, specifically under “Chats” and “Chat Backup.” Beta users will be the first to experience the change, followed gradual implementation for all other Android users in the first half of 2024.

