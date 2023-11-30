WhatsApp Introduces Secret Codes to Enhance Chat Security

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to add an extra layer of security to their private chats. This feature, known as “secret codes,” completely hides selected conversations from the conversation list, making them only accessible typing a password into the search bar.

This new feature builds upon the existing ability to lock chats, which prevented people from accessing the contents of locked chats but still displayed their existence to others with app access. The addition of secret codes now ensures that these hidden chats remain completely off the record until the secret code is entered, offering an additional level of privacy and security.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, the secret codes feature allows users to protect their chats with a unique password. This ensures that locked chats only appear when the secret code is typed into the search bar, preventing anyone from unintentionally discovering these highly private conversations.

The secret codes feature includes the option to use special characters and emojis in the password, providing users with flexibility and customization. The update is currently rolling out globally, with availability expected over the next few months.

It’s important to note that the secret codes feature doesn’t replace other existing privacy measures on WhatsApp. Users can still have secret chats, locked chats, and openly accessible chats simultaneously. Additionally, all WhatsApp chats can be further protected features like Face ID on iPhone and the phone lock itself.

The introduction of secret codes as a fourth layer of protection for private chats emphasizes WhatsApp’s commitment to maintaining user privacy and security. While this feature has various legitimate use cases, such as planning surprises or protecting sensitive conversations, it’s crucial to ensure it is used responsibly and ethically.