WhatsApp Testing Secret Codes Feature to Enhance Privacy on Android

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for Android users that aims to enhance privacy on the platform. According to a report WABetaInfo, the feature will allow users to generate secret codes for their chats, acting as passwords to access them. These hidden chats can also be searched using the codes in the app’s search bar. It is expected that the secret codes will enable users to keep their conversations hidden on companion devices as well. Users will have the option to choose a word or emoji as their secret code.

Currently, users can archive chats on WhatsApp to hide them from the regular inbox. To archive a chat, users simply need to long press on the chat, tap on the down arrow option, and choose the archive option. Archived chats can be accessed searching for them in the search bar or scrolling down to the bottom of the chats where the “archived chats” option is located.

In addition to the secret codes feature, WhatsApp might also introduce the ability to pin messages in individual chats. These pinned messages can be set to stay pinned for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on allowing users to lock all chats on the app using biometric screening. Users will be able to enable fingerprint lock going to Settings, Privacy, and turning on the toggle for “Unlock with fingerprint” option.

It is important to note that these features are currently under testing and not yet available to users, including beta testers. However, it is expected that they will be rolled out for all Android users in the near future.

Sources: WABetaInfo