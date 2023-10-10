WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature to Keep Chats Secure

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called “Secret Code” to further enhance the security of its users’ chats. With this feature, users will be able to lock their WhatsApp chats and have a secret code to unlock them. This feature adds an extra layer of protection to the already existing “Hide Chat” feature that WhatsApp offers its users. The Secret Code feature is currently in development and will soon be available for beta testers.

The WhatsApp Secret Code feature allows users to set a custom password for locking their chats. This feature was first discovered WABetaInfo. With the help of this feature, any chat can be locked easily. Users can simply type the Secret Code in the search bar to access the locked conversation. Additionally, these locked chats can also be accessed from companion devices. The password for this feature can be customized with a word or an emoji.

WhatsApp has been continuously offering various features to its users. The app already offers the convenience of app lock with fingerprint recognition. And now, with the Secret Code feature, not only does it increase the security of WhatsApp chat, but also makes it easier to find and access locked chats.

After the introduction of the chat lock feature, the need for a Secret Code has become widely recognized. The organization is currently working on integrating the Secret Code feature with companion devices. As the development of this feature is still in progress, it will soon be rolled out for beta testers and WhatsApp users worldwide.

For those who are still unaware, WhatsApp has a chat locking function. With this feature, users can keep specific conversations safe and hidden from their chat list. To enable this feature, users need to go to the Chat Info option and scroll down to the Chat Lock option. From there, they can activate the feature. By default, this feature locks specific chats with fingerprint lock. Once activated, these locked chats will appear in a dedicated folder at the top of the chat list.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo