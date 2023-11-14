New Messaging Apps: Exploring Alternatives to WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned Meta, recently released a new feature called “Channels” that allows users to send messages to an unlimited number of people in a group, similar to what Telegram has been offering. However, despite the updates made WhatsApp in recent months, competitors continue to gain traction among users, offering features and advantages that are still not implemented in Mark Zuckerberg’s app.

One such competitor is Telegram, which has been allowing users to send messages to themselves for years. Created in 2013 Russian brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, the messaging app boasts over 700 million active users globally, making it a major threat to WhatsApp’s dominance.

Another alternative for those dissatisfied with WhatsApp’s features or privacy policy is Signal. Founded in 2014 one of WhatsApp’s co-founders, Brian Acton, Signal is a non-profit organization that offers a messaging platform.

While WhatsApp maintains a substantial lead in terms of popularity, with over 2 billion users worldwide, Telegram stands out for its array of features and user-friendly interface. For example, when a message is deleted on WhatsApp, a notification is displayed informing the recipient that the content has been deleted. In contrast, Telegram allows users to delete messages without leaving any trace or specifying a time limit.

There are numerous differences between the two apps. In May 2021, Poder360 highlighted key distinctions between WhatsApp and Telegram, particularly regarding privacy policies. At that time, the Durov brothers’ app already stood out for its extensive functionality. Now, following WhatsApp’s modernizations, Poder360 presents a new analysis, exploring the features of each app and providing insightful infographics illustrating their disparities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I create channels on WhatsApp like I can on Telegram?

Yes, WhatsApp now allows users to create channels, which are ideal for reaching a large number of people. Channels function as communities where only creators can send content, eliminating the potential for conversations like those found in traditional groups.

2. Can I make group calls on WhatsApp and Signal?

Yes, both WhatsApp and Signal offer the ability to make group calls. WhatsApp allows up to 8 participants, while Signal supports up to 40 people in a group call.

3. What sets Signal apart from WhatsApp and Telegram?

Signal differentiates itself focusing on privacy, offering features such as the ability to blur faces in photos and end-to-end encryption default. It also allows users to send large videos without compromising quality.

4. Are the messaging apps secure?

All three apps prioritize user security. They offer end-to-end encryption, authentication via Face ID or Touch ID, and two-step verification for added protection. However, it is important to keep in mind that protecting your device is just as essential as using a secure messaging app.

5. Can I access the apps on my desktop?

Telegram and WhatsApp both allow access on desktop through a web browser or installed application. Signal, on the other hand, can only be accessed through its desktop application.

While WhatsApp remains the most popular messaging app, it is worth considering the alternatives that Telegram and Signal offer. These platforms provide unique features and enhanced privacy options, catering to users’ evolving needs and preferences.

Sources: Poder360, Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box (link)