WhatsApp: How to Send Audio Messages with Thanos’ Voice

WhatsApp, the mobile messaging application with over 2 billion users worldwide, offers various tricks to make conversations with contacts more entertaining, whether through private chats or group conversations. One of these tricks is to send voice messages, but with a twist – using the voice of Thanos, one of the villains from Marvel’s Avengers saga.

To send voice messages on WhatsApp as if you were the Marvel protagonist, you need to use a tool available on the FakeYou.com website. This website has a library of voices from different characters in series and movies.

Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open your preferred search engine on your mobile device or computer.

2. Search for “FakeYou.com” and go to the website.

3. Choose the voice of Thanos that you prefer. The website offers the voice of Josh Brolin, the actor who voiced the Marvel villain in the movies.

4. In the third text box, type the phrase you want to send to your WhatsApp friends.

5. Finally, click on the “speak” and “clear” buttons and wait a few seconds for the website to process the text with the character’s voice. FakeYou will display the resulting audio file, which you should download to your device’s memory.

Once you have downloaded the audio file, all that’s left to do is send it to the desired contact or WhatsApp group. Your friends will hear the audio message with Thanos’ voice instead of your own.

With this trick, you can add a unique touch to your WhatsApp conversations and surprise your friends with the voice of one of Marvel’s iconic villains.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use this feature on iPhones?

A: Yes, FakeYou.com works on both iPhones and Android devices.

Q: Are there other voices available on FakeYou.com?

A: Yes, the website offers a library of voices from various characters in movies and TV series.

Q: Can I use these voice messages in WhatsApp calls?

A: No, this feature is only available for sending voice messages within the chat interface of WhatsApp.