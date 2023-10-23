WhatsApp Announces New Requirements for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp is known for its constant updates on its Android and iPhone applications. As a result, the minimum technical requirements for using the popular messaging service are becoming more demanding. This means that some phones are no longer compatible with the new features, and users may need to update their operating system or even consider getting a new phone.

According to the WhatsApp support website, on October 24th, the minimum requirements for using WhatsApp on Android will be updated. This will result in a larger number of devices being unable to support the application. Meta, the owner of the messaging service, has stated that the minimum requirements for Android devices will require a minimum of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Currently, only three devices have this version of Google’s software: Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Nexus 7, and Nexus S, which were released in 2011.

However, starting from October 24th, the requirements will change, and only devices with Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher will be able to use WhatsApp. According to Google’s latest distribution data, less than 1% of Android devices still have Android 4.4 KitKat or an earlier version, meaning that this change is unlikely to have a significant impact on the user base of the operating system.

For iPhone users, those with an operating system older than iOS 12 (2018) will no longer receive updates. This means that iPhone 3, 3G, 4, and 4S will be left without the latest WhatsApp updates. When selecting which devices will no longer be compatible with the app each year, WhatsApp considers factors such as the number of users still using a particular version of the operating system.

Users who still have an older device with an Android version earlier than Android 5 will receive a notification through the app, prompting them to update their operating system if possible. If they fail to update to a compatible version after October 24th, WhatsApp will no longer receive the latest features and may eventually cease to function.

Overall, these updates showcase the need for users to keep their devices and operating systems up to date to ensure compatibility with WhatsApp. It is important for users to be aware of these changes and take necessary actions to continue using the messaging service.

Sources:

– WhatsApp support website