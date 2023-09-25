WhatsApp Introduces Privacy Feature to Limit Adding Members to Communities

WhatsApp has released a new update that allows community administrators to control and limit who can add members to their communities. Previously, anyone, regardless of their role as an administrator, could add new members to a community. This posed a significant privacy risk as anyone could potentially access and read conversations within the community.

With the latest WhatsApp build (23.19.76), users can now enable the option to limit the ability to add members to community administrators only. This ensures greater control and privacy when it comes to adding new members to a community.

To enable this feature, users can go to the community settings, select “Who can add members,” and choose the option “Only administrators.” This simple yet essential process helps protect the privacy of community members preventing unauthorized individuals from accessing conversations.

This new update provides a much-needed layer of security and privacy for WhatsApp communities. It ensures that only trusted individuals, such as community administrators, have the ability to add new members. By limiting who can add members, WhatsApp is addressing the privacy concerns associated with unauthorized access to conversations within communities.

Overall, this update reflects WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and the continuous effort to enhance security features within the platform. Users can now enjoy a more secure and private experience when participating in WhatsApp communities.

