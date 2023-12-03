WhatsApp Screen Sharing Set to Get a Boost with Audio Sharing Feature

WhatsApp’s screen sharing capability is about to receive a significant enhancement with the potential inclusion of audio sharing during sessions. Introduced Meta Platforms in 2023, the highly anticipated screen-sharing functionality on WhatsApp has been a game-changer, especially for those who heavily rely on it for presentations and communication purposes. However, one limitation of this feature has been the inability to share audio alongside the screen-sharing activity.

Recent findings from Android Authority’s APK teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.23.25.20 reveal a promising development that could substantially improve the utility of screen sharing. Hidden within the application’s code, there is evidence suggesting that WhatsApp users might soon be able to share audio alongside their screen-sharing activities. This exciting revelation holds particular promise for those who depend on WhatsApp for presentations, as incorporating audio elements can make them more engaging and entertaining.

Though the audio-sharing feature remains inactive for now, the anticipation of its eventual release is high. It is yet to be officially confirmed when or if this feature will become widely available. In the meantime, users can still utilize WhatsApp for screen sharing without audio initiating a video call, tapping the share button, and selecting “Start now.”

While users await the upcoming audio support feature, Meta Platforms continues to enhance WhatsApp with various updates. One recent addition is the ability to start audio rooms in group chats, allowing users to have a more interactive experience. Additionally, the development of a polling feature for channels is also underway, further diversifying the interactive elements within the app.

With the potential addition of audio sharing in screen sharing sessions, WhatsApp users can expect an even more immersive and dynamic communication experience on the platform. Stay tuned for further updates from Meta Platforms regarding this exciting new feature.

