WhatsApp erhöht Anforderungen bezüglich Betriebssystemkompatibilität ab Oktober 2023

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned tech giant Meta, has announced that it will be increasing the requirements for operating system compatibility. Currently, WhatsApp supports Android 4.1 or newer versions. However, starting from October 24, 2023, only Android operating systems version 5.0 and newer will be supported.

The decision to exclude certain operating systems is based on the age of the devices and software. WhatsApp believes that older devices are used fewer people, making it less necessary to continue supporting them. Additionally, security standards play a role in this decision, as older devices may not have the latest security updates or the necessary features required to run WhatsApp. The exclusion of these devices also allows WhatsApp to focus on developing for new technologies.

Affected users will be informed in advance and encouraged to update their devices before WhatsApp ceases to function. To check if your device will be affected, simply navigate to the “System” section in your device settings.

WhatsApp also has requirements for iPhones, with only iOS 12 or newer versions being supported. It is recommended to always use the latest available version of the iOS operating system to ensure WhatsApp functions smoothly.

Before rushing to buy a new smartphone, users are advised to first check if they can update their current device’s operating system. For Android devices, this can be done going to the settings and searching for a system update under the “System” tab. iPhones regularly display software updates in the settings menu.

If updating the operating system is not possible, then it may be time to consider purchasing a new device in order to continue using WhatsApp.

Note: The original article was written in German and has been translated for this summary.