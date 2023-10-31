The Scottish Government Faces Scandal Over Missing Pandemic Messages

The Scottish Government is currently embroiled in a scandal surrounding the disappearance of crucial pandemic messages from Nicola Sturgeon and other officials. This controversy, which has rapidly gained momentum in just a few days, revolves around the UK Covid Inquiry’s demand for all communications, including WhatsApps, texts, and emails, that could provide insights into the decision-making process during the health emergency.

Initially, various current and former SNP ministers, including First Minister Humza Yousaf, had vowed to hand over all relevant material. However, last week, the inquiry’s lead counsel revealed that among the 70 ministers and officials involved in 137 WhatsApp groups, only one person had actually complied with the request and handed over their records. Shockingly, it was subsequently discovered that numerous influential figures, including Nicola Sturgeon and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, regularly deleted their chat histories.

The situation took another turn when Humza Yousaf suggested that this practice of deleting messages was actually a government policy, only to backtrack and claim that he himself had retained his WhatsApp conversations. In light of these developments, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is now expected to make a statement, while Nicola Sturgeon is also present at Holyrood, preparing to address journalists.

This scandal has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability within the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic. As the public demands clarity and honesty from their elected officials, it remains to be seen how the government will address these allegations and rebuild public trust.

