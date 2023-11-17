How to Protect Yourself from Scammers Targeting WhatsApp Groups

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to deceive unsuspecting individuals, and the latest trend involves infiltrating large community and religious WhatsApp groups. These scammers pretend to be legitimate group members and manipulate their way into convincing others to send them money. This alarming tactic has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts who are working to raise awareness about the issue.

The scam usually starts with a fake WhatsApp audio call from the fraudster, posing as a group member. To gain the victim’s trust, the scammer may use a fabricated profile picture and display name. Then, the fraudster will claim that a one-time passcode is needed to join an upcoming video call for group members. They persuade the victim to share this passcode with them for registration purposes.

In reality, the scammer wants the passcode to register the victim’s WhatsApp account on a new device, ultimately hijacking their account. Once they gain access, the scammer enables two-step verification, locking the victim out of their own account. From there, the fraudster reaches out to other group members, as well as the victim’s friends and family, requesting urgent money transfers under the guise of being in distress.

Detective Chief Superintendent Oliver Shaw, Head of Action Fraud and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, warns individuals to be cautious when receiving messages on WhatsApp or similar platforms. He encourages users to avoid sharing account information and to report suspicious messages while blocking the sender. Shaw recommends setting up two-step verification as an extra layer of protection against scammers.

To ensure you don’t fall victim to these scams, follow these essential tips:

– Never share your account’s two-factor authentication (2FA) code received via SMS.

– Enable two-step verification in your WhatsApp settings.

– Be skeptical of unusual requests from family or friends and always call to verify their identity.

– Report spam messages and block suspicious senders within WhatsApp following the given instructions.

If you have already been targeted scammers or fallen victim to fraud or cybercrime, report it immediately to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040.

By staying informed and taking preventive measures, you can safeguard yourself and others from the pervasive threat of scammers in the digital realm.