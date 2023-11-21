WhatsApp Scammers Target Users in Gedling Borough, Nottinghamshire Police Issue Warning

WhatsApp users in Gedling borough are being warned about a recent spike in scams where criminals gain control of WhatsApp accounts and ask victims’ friends and family for money. Nottinghamshire Police have received numerous reports about this scam, which specifically targets WhatsApp group members, typically belonging to a community or religious group.

The scammers employ various tactics to deceive their victims. They often pose as a member of the group, using a one-time WhatsApp audio call to build trust. To further deceive victims, the scammers change their profile picture and display name to match that of a group member. Once the victim has been contacted, the scammer sends a one-time code under the pretense of joining an upcoming video call for group members. However, this code actually allows the scammer to take over the victim’s WhatsApp account.

With control of the account, the criminal then messages other members of the group, requesting urgent money transfers. This tactic is repeated to gain access to more accounts, and the scammers may even reach out to friends and family in the victim’s contact list, falsely claiming to be in need of financial assistance.

Nottinghamshire Police commented on the scam, stating that it is happening nationwide but has seen a recent surge in reports locally. They urge WhatsApp users to be vigilant, advising against sharing account information and being cautious of any requests for personal information, even if the profile picture or name seems familiar. Victims are encouraged to report spam messages and block senders within the app.

FAQ

What is the WhatsApp scam in Gedling borough?

The scam involves criminals gaining control of WhatsApp accounts belonging to members of WhatsApp groups, often community or religious groups, and asking their friends and family for money.

How do the scammers deceive their victims?

The scammers pose as members of the group, build trust through WhatsApp calls, and change their profile picture and name to match that of a group member. They then send victims a one-time code, which actually grants them access to the victim’s WhatsApp account.

What actions should WhatsApp users take to protect themselves?

WhatsApp users are advised to never share their account’s 2-Step Verification code and to set up two-step verification for added security. If receiving an unusual request on WhatsApp, users should call the person directly to confirm their identity. Reviewing privacy settings and reporting spam messages or blocking senders within WhatsApp are also recommended.

What should victims do if they have been scammed?

Victims should report incidents to Action Fraud and to Nottinghamshire Police, providing the Action Fraud reference number.

Sources: actionfraud.police.uk