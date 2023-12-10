Say Goodbye to Free Storage: WhatsApp’s New Changes for Users

Summary:

WhatsApp users are being informed that their days of free storage for chats and photos are coming to an end. Starting in 2024, WhatsApp data will count towards users’ Google Drive storage. Beta WhatsApp users on Android will begin seeing these changes this month. WhatsApp is giving users ample time to manage their data, with a storage review option to help them track usage. However, users will either need to manage their storage or purchase additional Google Drive storage to continue backing up their data.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is making changes that will affect its users’ storage options. Users are now being notified that their free storage days are numbered. WhatsApp data will soon start counting toward Google Drive storage. Beta testers on Android are already seeing these changes.

To ensure a smooth transition, WhatsApp is providing users with a storage review option. This feature allows users to see how much storage their WhatsApp data is currently using. It also gives them a rough timeline for when these changes will take effect.

It’s essential for users to understand that they can still back up their data without incurring extra charges, as long as they have available storage within the 15GB of free cloud storage included in their Google Account. Alternatively, they can purchase additional storage through Google One.

WhatsApp recommends that users start managing their data storage or consider investing in Google Drive plans, which start from 100GB. If users have a substantial collection of photos and videos, it may be wise to upgrade their storage.

However, WhatsApp gives users another option. If they prefer not to back up their chats to a Google account, they can use the WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to transfer chats between Android devices.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is changing its storage policies, and users will no longer have unlimited free storage for chats and photos. While there are options available, users must be proactive in managing their data or be prepared to pay for additional storage.