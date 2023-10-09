WhatsApp Forwarded Messages About Cyberattacks Targeting Jewish People Are False

The messaging company owned Meta, WhatsApp, has debunked rumors of forwarded messages circulating on various online platforms, which claim that Jewish people are being targeted cyberattacks. The warnings feature a false claim that hackers will trick users into downloading a file called “Seismic Waves CARD” through WhatsApp, which can supposedly enable phone hacking.

These messages started circulating on Saturday and were popularized crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has a verified account on a social media platform. While the warning has been shared several users on various platforms, WhatsApp has confirmed that the claims are baseless and have been previously debunked. This particular hoax message is a variation of a previous false warning about the “Seismic Waves CARD” download related to Moroccan earthquakes.

It is important to note that instances of hacking through a WhatsApp message are rare, although there have been documented cases in the past. In a prominent case in 2019, Israeli company NSO Group was able to exploit a vulnerability in WhatsApp’s code to deploy spy software. However, WhatsApp promptly released an update to fix the vulnerability.

This hoax threat is just one example of the growing misinformation and disinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. False and repackaged videos were quickly circulated on social media, falsely claiming to be from the most recent attack. Additionally, a fake White House press release circulated, falsely stating that the Biden administration had allocated $8 billion in emergency aid to Israel.

While social media platforms like Meta’s X have relaxed their content moderation efforts, relying on community fact-checking, the effectiveness of these measures remains limited. The spread of misinformation continues to be a challenge, and efforts to combat it need to be strengthened.

