WhatsApp Debunks Hoax Messages About Cyberattacks on Jews

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has confirmed that viral messages circulating on the app, warning about cyberattacks targeting Jews, are a hoax. The warnings began circulating on various online platforms over the weekend. One influencer, Scott Melker, shared the warning on social media platform X, urging his followers to spread the message. However, WhatsApp has clarified that there is no truth to the claims made in these messages.

According to the hoax warning, hackers would attempt to trick WhatsApp users into downloading a file called “Seismic Waves CARD,” which would allegedly enable them to hack the users’ phones within 10 seconds. Despite the warning being shared multiple times on X and other social media and messaging platforms, WhatsApp has stated that this is not a legitimate threat.

Emily Westcott, a communications manager at WhatsApp, noted that this type of hoax has circulated before. Similar false messages were spread in relation to the September earthquake in Morocco. WhatsApp had already addressed those messages through a statement to fact-checking website Snopes.

It is worth noting that the hoax takes advantage of concerns about spyware in mobile phones, an issue that has arisen in the past but is relatively rare. In 2019, NSO Group, an Israeli cyber-intelligence company, exploited a vulnerability in WhatsApp’s code to create spyware capable of infecting phones through the app’s voice calling function. The spyware reportedly targeted high-profile individuals, including journalists, human rights activists, and government officials.

The spread of this hoax taps into those fears, but WhatsApp has reassured users that it is not a genuine threat. It is important to remain cautious and not spread misinformation. WhatsApp has previously denounced such false messages and clarified the facts.

As for social media platform X, it has faced criticism under the leadership of Elon Musk for its relaxed approach to content moderation and the spread of misinformation. Musk himself has engaged with posts propagating conspiracy theories. Recently, he suggested that X users should follow accounts known for spreading lies to stay updated on the Israel-Hamas conflict, although he later deleted the post.

In light of the ongoing conflict, X has seen the circulation of old and repackaged videos from previous conflicts, video game clips falsely presented as real footage, and even a fake press release claiming that the Biden administration allocated $8 billion in emergency aid to Israel. It is crucial to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation and contribute to a more informed online environment.

Sources:

– JTA

– NBC News