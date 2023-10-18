WhatsApp Quiz Reveals Malaysians’ Attitudes Towards Privacy

According to a recent online privacy quiz conducted WhatsApp, seven out of ten Malaysians consider themselves private individuals who prioritize end-to-end encryption for their chats. However, the survey also revealed that only three out of ten Malaysians actively enable privacy features on messaging platforms.

The quiz further demonstrated Malaysians’ selective response to privacy issues. While eight out of ten Malaysians reported that they would promptly block and report suspicious messages from unknown numbers offering freebies, only six out of ten would enable the View Once option for sending sensitive images, and five out of ten would use Disappearing Messages.

It was also found that only three out of ten Malaysians would leave immediately if added to an unwanted group chat a stranger. Even fewer, two out of ten, had changed their “Who can add me to groups” setting to “My Contacts” to prevent such incidents.

WhatsApp, in addition to end-to-end encryption, offers several other privacy and security features, including Chat Lock, Silence Unknown Callers, and Encrypted Backups. Users can access and enable these features navigating to Settings > Privacy > Privacy Checkup.

These findings highlight the importance of both awareness and action when it comes to protecting personal privacy. While many Malaysians recognize the need for encryption and express concerns about privacy breaches, a significant number do not take proactive steps to safeguard their information.

By utilizing the available privacy features on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, users can enhance their overall privacy and security. Taking advantage of options such as end-to-end encryption, view once, disappearing messages, and group chat settings can contribute to a more protected online experience.

