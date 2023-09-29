How to Use WhatsApp’s New Chat Protection Feature

The latest update to WhatsApp now allows users to protect specific conversations with passwords or biometrics. This feature ensures that the chat is transferred to a folder called “protected conversations”. Whether you need to share your phone with a family member or if someone else happens to be holding your phone when a special message arrives, this functionality provides added security.

At present, users can only use the password or biometric authentication already set up on their device to access the protected chats. However, WhatsApp has confirmed that in the future, users will be able to set individual passwords for each chat.

This feature can be applied to both individual conversations and group chats. It offers an extra layer of security, allowing users to protect their private messages.

To use this tool, first, ensure that your WhatsApp application is up to date with the latest version. You can check for updates in the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play Store (for Android).

Once your app is updated, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the contact’s name or the group you want to protect. Tap on “Protect Chat” or “Chat Lock”. Enable the chat lock selecting either “Lock this chat with fingerprint/password”. Activate the feature tapping on the toggle switch and confirm your choice using the required authentication method.

To view the hidden conversation, simply drag down the inbox slowly and enter the password or biometrics. The protected chats will be separated from the archived chats and will require authentication to access.

WhatsApp also ensures that when the chat protection is activated, the content of the protected conversation will be hidden in notifications.

This new feature adds an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp conversations, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access your private messages and giving you peace of mind.

Sources: