New WhatsApp Transcription Feature Enables Easy Message Searching

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to transcribe voice messages, making it easier to search for information within the message. The feature was previously available only to some beta testers on iOS but has now been rolled out to more users with the latest version update (23.25.10.70).

Unlike other transcription services, WhatsApp’s feature ensures end-to-end encryption and performs the transcription process locally on the user’s device using language packs. This means that voice messages are not transferred to external servers, ensuring privacy and security.

The transcriptions appear as text within the message bubble, making it convenient for users to read through voice messages instead of listening to them. The text is also indexed, allowing users to search for specific keywords or information within the transcribed messages.

To use the feature, users need to update their WhatsApp version to the latest one. The update can be accessed through the TestFlight app for iOS beta testers. Once updated, the transcription feature will be enabled default. However, if users prefer not to have their voice messages transcribed, they can disable the feature visiting the Settings menu, selecting Chats, and then Voice Message Transcripts.

This new feature is a significant step forward in enhancing usability and accessibility within the WhatsApp platform. It enables users to quickly search for important information within voice messages without the need to listen to them in their entirety.

With the transcription feature now being made available to more users, WhatsApp aims to streamline communication and make it more efficient for its global user base.

———-

FAQ

Q: How can I access the new transcription feature on WhatsApp?

A: To access the transcription feature, you need to update your WhatsApp version to 23.25.10.70 or newer on iOS. The feature will be enabled default.

Q: Can I disable the transcription feature if I don’t want my voice messages transcribed?

A: Yes, you can disable the feature going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts.

Q: Is the transcription process performed on external servers?

A: No, the transcription process takes place locally on your device using language packs. This ensures end-to-end encryption and protects your privacy.

Q: Can I search for specific information within the transcribed messages?

A: Yes, the transcriptions are indexed, allowing you to search for keywords or information within the text of the voice messages.