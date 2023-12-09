WhatsApp Introduces Vanishing Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear once they have been listened to. Similar to the existing “View Once” feature for photos and videos, this privacy-focused functionality will now be extended to audio messages as well. The aim is to provide users with heightened privacy, particularly when sharing sensitive information like credit card details.

On the flip side, this means that potentially incriminating voice messages will no longer leave a trail once this functionality becomes widely available on smartphones worldwide. Recipients will have a 14-day window to open and view a “View Once” audio message before it expires and disappears from the chat. WhatsApp also ensures added security stating that unopened media and voice messages can be restored from backups.

However, once an audio message is opened, its contents will not be included in backups and cannot be restored. Moreover, users will be unable to take screenshots of “View Once” media. The audio messages will display a distinct “one-time” icon, indicating that they can only be played once.

To send a View Once audio message, users simply need to select the “View Once” option when sending a voice message. This involves opening an individual or group chat, tapping the microphone, swiping up to lock the recording, holding down the record button, and finally selecting the “view once” icon before sending.

The global rollout of View Once audio messages on WhatsApp is expected to happen in the near future. This feature aims to provide users with an additional layer of privacy for their disappearing voice messages. Overall, it offers convenience and reassurance for confidential conversations, while ensuring that the content remains temporary and secure.