WhatsApp Introduces View Once Feature for Voice Notes, Enhancing Privacy

Summary: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of a new feature that allows users to send view once voice messages, adding an extra layer of privacy. The voice notes will disappear after the recipient has listened to them, providing users with peace of mind when sharing sensitive information. This feature expands on the previous release of the ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos. Additionally, WhatsApp has recently introduced a secret code set to enhance the privacy of chats, making them harder to find if someone has access to the user’s phone. With this secret code, individuals can set unique passwords for unlocking their locked chats, providing an extra level of security and privacy. The secret chat feature was launched on November 30 and is expected to be available globally in the coming months.

Enhanced Privacy: WhatsApp Introduces View Once for Voice Notes

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, continues to innovate in the realm of privacy with its latest update. Users can now send view once voice messages, adding an additional layer of security and confidentiality. Upon listening to these voice notes, they will disappear, ensuring that sensitive information remains private.

This new feature builds upon WhatsApp’s commitment to protecting user data. By default, voice messages are already encrypted end-to-end, and the view once functionality contributes to this ongoing privacy innovation. When sending a view once voice message, it will be marked with the ‘one-time’ icon and can only be played once the recipient.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp has recently unveiled a secret code set to provide users with even more privacy options. With this feature, chats become harder to find, particularly if someone gains access to the user’s phone or if the phone is shared with others. By setting unique passwords for locked chats, individuals can ensure an extra layer of privacy.

WhatsApp recognizes that every user has different needs, and therefore, allows the option to display or hide locked chats on the chat list. By long-pressing on a chat, users can easily lock it without the need to navigate through settings. This feature, known as Chat Lock, has been well-received the community, and the introduction of the secret code is expected to enhance its usefulness.

With these recent updates, WhatsApp aims to provide its global user base with increased privacy and security. The view once feature for voice notes and the secret code set for chats will be gradually rolled out, ensuring that users can communicate with added peace of mind.