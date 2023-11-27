WhatsApp Introduces ‘View Once’ Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp has recently launched its latest privacy feature called ‘View Once’ for photos and videos on all desktop applications. This feature allows users to send media files that can only be viewed once the recipient, offering enhanced privacy and security. When a user sends an image or video using this feature, the recipient can only view it once, and it cannot be downloaded, shared, or captured via screenshots.

The ‘View Once’ feature aims to provide users with a convenient way to share sensitive or temporary content on the app without worrying about it being misused or stored indefinitely. According to WhatsApp, if the recipient does not open the photo or video within 14 days, the media will automatically expire and become inaccessible.

Earlier, this feature was temporarily removed from WhatsApp Web and the desktop app due to privacy concerns. However, with the latest app update, it has been reintroduced, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of the ‘View Once’ feature across all platforms.

To send photos or videos in ‘View Once’ format on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat of the person you want to send the media file to.

2. Tap on the camera icon or plus sign at the bottom to upload a photo or video.

3. Select the desired file from your gallery or capture a new photo or video.

4. Edit the media file and add a caption if desired.

5. Tap on the icon with the number “1” inside a dotted circle.

6. Press send, and your media file will be sent in ‘View Once’ format.

If you have not yet received the latest app update, don’t worry! The ‘View Once’ feature will be available to all users within the next few weeks.

With the introduction of this privacy feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy while providing a seamless messaging experience. Stay updated and take advantage of the ‘View Once’ feature to share your photos and videos securely.

FAQ

Can the recipient download or take a screenshot of the media file sent in ‘View Once’ format?

No, the recipient cannot download or capture screenshots of the media file sent in ‘View Once’ format. It can only be viewed once.

What happens if the recipient does not open the photo or video within 14 days?

If the recipient does not open the media file within 14 days, it will automatically expire and become inaccessible.

Is the ‘View Once’ feature available on all devices?

Yes, the ‘View Once’ feature is available on all desktop applications, including Windows, macOS, and linked devices using WhatsApp beta for iPad.

Is there any difference in sending media files using the ‘View Once’ feature on smartphones compared to desktop applications?

No, the process of sending photos or videos in ‘View Once’ format is the same on both smartphones and desktop applications. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to send media in this format.