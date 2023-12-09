WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages Feature

WhatsApp has recently launched a brand-new feature that allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear after being listened to, further enhancing user privacy and control over shared content. Building upon the “View Once” feature introduced earlier this year for photos and videos, this update provides users with the ability to send sensitive information or plan surprises using ephemeral voice messages.

Similar to the “View Once” photos and videos, these disappearing voice messages are marked with a “one-time” icon, indicating that they can only be played once. WhatsApp emphasizes that these voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption default, ensuring the privacy and security of the shared content. This new feature is being rolled out globally in the coming days.

To make use of the “View Once” feature for voice messages, users simply need to select the option each time they send a message. Once the message is sent and opened, it cannot be played again, adding an element of temporary communication to the conversation. Recipients will be notified if a “View Once” voice message has been opened, but they must have read receipts turned on.

WhatsApp has also provided some guidance for users regarding the use of “View Once” media, whether it’s photos, videos, or voice messages. Users are advised to only send such content to individuals whom they trust, as recipients may find ways to save or capture the media before it disappears. Furthermore, encrypted media might be stored on WhatsApp’s servers for a short period, and if a recipient reports the content, it will be shared with WhatsApp.

As part of this update, “View Once” media, including voice messages, will expire from the chat after 14 days of being sent if not opened. The options for forwarding, saving, starring, or sharing are disabled for “View Once” media, ensuring that it remains limited to a single viewing. The article also mentions that “View Once” media can be restored from backups if the message remains unopened during the backup, but once opened, it cannot be included in the backup or restored.

This introduction of disappearing voice messages aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to providing users with more control over the privacy and longevity of shared content. As WhatsApp continues to enhance its features, users can expect a more versatile and secure messaging experience, especially when dealing with sensitive information or content intended for temporary viewing.