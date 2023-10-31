WhatsApp Introduces Advanced Privacy Feature to Safeguard User Identity During Calls

WhatsApp, the renowned instant messaging application owned Meta, continues to prioritize user privacy introducing new security features. The latest addition is an advanced privacy feature aimed at protecting the IP address during voice and video calls. While currently accessible to select beta testers, the update is set to roll out to a wider audience soon.

The new privacy feature, located in the “Advanced” section of the privacy settings screen, offers users enhanced protection against potential privacy breaches. By enabling this feature, WhatsApp ensures that calls made on a user’s device are securely routed through their servers, creating an additional layer of security. The end-to-end encryption of calls remains intact, preserving the confidentiality of conversations.

This novel privacy feature serves as a valuable tool, particularly when communicating with unfamiliar contacts. By shielding the IP address, WhatsApp users can maintain a greater level of anonymity, ultimately reinforcing their privacy and establishing trust between parties. However, it is important to note that enabling this feature may result in a slight reduction in call quality. This trade-off between enhanced security and call fidelity is worth considering, as it ensures users have the necessary tools to safeguard their personal information.

The privacy feature, which is currently in its beta phase, will gradually become available to more users in the coming days. By consistently delivering updates and implementing new security measures, WhatsApp is reinforcing its commitment to providing a reliable and secure platform for communication.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the new privacy feature in WhatsApp work?

The new privacy feature in WhatsApp protects the IP address during voice and video calls. By enabling this feature, calls made on a user’s device are securely routed through WhatsApp servers, adding an extra layer of security to maintain privacy.

2. Will enabling the privacy feature affect the quality of calls?

Enabling the privacy feature may result in a slight reduction in call quality. However, WhatsApp ensures that the trade-off between enhanced security and call fidelity is worth considering, as user privacy and protection are the top priority.

3. When will the privacy feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

The privacy feature is currently accessible to select beta testers. It will gradually become available to more users in the coming days as WhatsApp continues to roll out the update to a wider audience.

4. Is WhatsApp end-to-end encryption affected the new privacy feature?

No, the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp calls remains intact even with the new privacy feature enabled. This ensures that conversations remain confidential and protected from unauthorized access.

Source: News18 Tech