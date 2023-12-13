WhatsApp Introduces Pinning Feature for Specific Messages in Chats

WhatsApp is releasing a new feature that allows users to pin specific messages within a chat, making important information easily accessible. While previously only entire chats could be pinned, this update enables users to highlight and prioritize specific messages within those chats.

By long-pressing a message and selecting the “Pin” option from the context menu, users can choose to pin the message for either 24 hours, seven days, or one month. The default duration is set at seven days. This feature is beneficial when important details like dates, addresses, or phone numbers need to be easily accessible without scrolling through a chat history.

It is worth noting that all types of messages, including emojis and images, can be pinned. Moreover, WhatsApp ensures that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is maintained for pinned messages, ensuring the security and privacy of users’ conversations.

For group chats, administrators have the option to control who can pin messages within the chat. They can grant permission to all members or limit it to just the admins.

The rollout of this feature has already begun, but it may take a few days for all users to receive the update. To take advantage of the latest features, users are advised to keep their WhatsApp application up to date.

With the introduction of message pinning, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience providing tools that simplify communication and enable easy access to important information within chats.